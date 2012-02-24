* CPP agrees to contact customers, renewals process changes

* No final dividend to be paid for FY 2011

* Sees 10-15 mln stg hit from review

* Shares remains suspended (Adds details)

LONDON, Feb 24 British credit card insurer CPP said an enforced review of its business by Britain's financial regulator would cost it up to 15 million pounds, as it agreed to make a number of changes to its renewals process and revisit past dealings.

CPP, whose products are aimed at victims of identity theft, has been under investigation by the FSA since last March. Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) says CPP may have overstated the risks of identity theft to customers and not properly explained how its products worked.

On Friday the group said it had agreed with the FSA to review its past business and contact customers approached directly by CPP to purchase the products.

It said it had also agreed to make a number of changes to its renewals process, including making it clearer that customers do not have to renew its products and to better explain the advantages and limitations of its services.

The group, whose shares remain suspended, said it would not pay any final dividend for fiscal 2011 and added that the impact of the review, customer compensation and potential loss of renewal business is expected to be between 10 and 15 million pounds ($23.55 million). ($1 = 0.6369 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)