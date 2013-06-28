UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
June 28 CPPGroup Plc said its founder and majority shareholder Hamish Ogston, who had offered to buy the British credit card insurer in March, had ended takeover talks and stepped down from the board.
CPPGroup, which lost two big contracts from RBS and Santander UK Plc earlier this year, said in March that Ogston had offered an indicative 1 pence per share, or 1.7 million pounds ($2.58 million) for the company.
The insurer did not say why Ogston withdrew his bid.
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
