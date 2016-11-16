BRIEF-Townebank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016
Nov 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it has sold a 16 percent stake in its subsidiary, Antares Holdings, to a private investment fund managed by Northleaf Capital Partners.
Antares is a provider of financing solutions for mid-sized private equity-backed transactions.
"This important transaction reflects investor interest in Antares as a significant entry point into middle market private credit," David Brackett, Co-CEO of Antares Capital said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Townebank reports full year and fourth quarter financial results for 2016
* On Jan. 11 issued a notarial offer for conclusion of a purchase contract for building complex in Heidenheim consisting of total of 18 residential units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, Jan 26 Subcontractors to the oil industry, including supply vessel owners, seismic shippers and rig firms, will continue to face difficult times in 2017 and 2018 as energy companies hold back investments, the head of Nordea's Norwegian unit said.