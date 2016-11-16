Nov 16 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said it has sold a 16 percent stake in its subsidiary, Antares Holdings, to a private investment fund managed by Northleaf Capital Partners.

Antares is a provider of financing solutions for mid-sized private equity-backed transactions.

"This important transaction reflects investor interest in Antares as a significant entry point into middle market private credit," David Brackett, Co-CEO of Antares Capital said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)