By Leela Parker Deo
NEW YORK, June 11 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board's (CPPIB) $12 billion acquisition of GE Capital's sponsor
finance business vaults Canada's largest pension fund into the
top tier of U.S. middle market lenders, market participants said
on Thursday.
The acquisition puts Chicago-based Antares Capital, a
highly-regarded unit of GE Capital Corp that lends to
private equity buyouts of small and mid-sized U.S. companies,
under CPPIB's ownership.
GE Capital is the financial services unit of conglomerate
General Electric Co.
Until recently, CPPIB's credit strategy focused mainly on
large companies via its Principal Credit Investments (PCI)
group, which has lent $17 billion globally since 2009 in primary
and secondary leveraged loans, high yield bonds and mezzanine
debt.
"In one transaction we are able to access the middle market
in scale and acquire a best in class origination, execution and
asset management platform," said Mark Jenkins, CPPIB's senior
managing director and global head of private investments.
"With the portfolio, we acquire the exposure we want and
with the platform, we acquire the machine to continue to grow
that exposure. This is completely complementary to CPPIB's
credit investment portfolio," he added.
Antares will operate as a standalone, independent business
with its own capital base and will be governed by its own board
of directors. The business will also retain the Antares brand
and will remain under the helm of managing partners David
Brackett and John Martin.
CPPIB is contributing $3.85 billion in cash towards the $12
billion purchase price and the rest will be financed with debt
provided by a group of global investment banks, Jenkins said.
REGULATORY PUSH
CPPIB's entry into the highly competitive and increasingly
crowded field of middle market sponsor lending with its
acquisition of Antares comes as increasing regulation is
changing the lending landscape.
CPPIB, an AAA-rated entity with a permanent capital base, is
not subject to U.S. banking regulations unlike GE, which was
deemed a non-bank Systemically Important Financial Institution
(SIFI) in July 2013.
That categorization subjected GE to regulatory capital,
liquidity, stress testing, risk management and other
requirements proposed by the Federal Reserve Board, GE said in
its 2014 annual report.
The SIFI label contributed to GE's decision two months ago
to shed the bulk of its finance arm GE Capital, which housed the
Antares platform.
"Operating without the regulatory constraints that are
impacting the acquisition finance market will avail us of
certain opportunities that we wouldn't have had at GE," David
Brackett said.
The purchase will give Antares more flexibility with fewer
regulatory constraints and will further strengthen the already
robust and competitive platform by giving it significant and
stable access to capital.
In the last five years, Antares has lent more than $120
million to U.S. middle market companies. The U.S. middle market
is worth $96 billion a year, according to CPPIB.
CPPIB studied the attractive economics of the U.S. middle
market for several years and the timing of GE's sale of Antares
gave the Canadian pension fund the opportunity that it had been
looking for.
Buying Antares gives CPPIB the platform, assets and
management team along with relationships with around 300 private
equity firms, which are critical for generating dealflow.
COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS
The acquisition is a blow for middle market lenders and
investors that saw GE Capital's retreat from the space as an
opportunity to win market share as Antares new home at CPPIB is
likely to make the market more competitive.
"With CPP's capitalization and the availability of permanent
capital earmarked for our business, we are confident we will be
as competitive as we were under GE," John Martin said.
It is not yet clear how aggressive the new partnership will
be and how Antares risk appetite will change beyond its
long-term focus on senior debt.
Antares said that it will expand into junior capital as it
continues to provide borrowers and private equity firms with its
traditional products including senior debt and unitranche loans.
The combined platform is positioned for growth. CPPIB said
in a statement that the Antares acquisition is a highly
strategic, long-term platform investment and that it intends to
invest follow-on growth funding into the business.
