BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's top private equity and infrastructure investors, on Friday reported a quarter-to-quarter rise in assets under management, helped by gains in public equity and bond markets.
Assets under management in its third quarter ended Dec. 31 were C$152.8 billion ($153.74 billion), compared with C$152.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter last year, net assets amounted to C$140.1 billion.
In recent years CPPIB has taken advantage of the global economic crisis to make massive infrastructure and private equity investments even as competitors retreated.
The fund, which invests on behalf of the Canada Pension Plan's 17 million beneficiaries, plans to raise assets under management to about a trillion dollars by 2050.
($1 = 0.9939 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Pav Jordan; Editing by Frank McGurty)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: