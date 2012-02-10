TORONTO Feb 10 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's top private equity and infrastructure investors, on Friday reported a quarter-to-quarter rise in assets under management, helped by gains in public equity and bond markets.

Assets under management in its third quarter ended Dec. 31 were C$152.8 billion ($153.74 billion), compared with C$152.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. At the end of the third quarter last year, net assets amounted to C$140.1 billion.

In recent years CPPIB has taken advantage of the global economic crisis to make massive infrastructure and private equity investments even as competitors retreated.

The fund, which invests on behalf of the Canada Pension Plan's 17 million beneficiaries, plans to raise assets under management to about a trillion dollars by 2050.

