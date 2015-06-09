TORONTO, June 9 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy GE Capital's
private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that
will vastly expand the largest Canadian pension fund's lending
business.
GE's Chicago-based Antares unit is the leading lender to
middle market private equity-backed transactions in the United
States. Over the past five years, Antares has provided more than
$120 billion in financing.
"This acquisition exemplifies our strategy to achieve scale
in key sectors through platform investments," said CPPIB's Chief
Executive Officer Mark Wiseman in a statement. "It secures a
market-leading business that is exceptionally well positioned."
The previously reported deal had been widely expected to be
finalized this week.
GE's retreat from lending and a broader move to reduce its
exposure to its finance arm comes as U.S. regulators move to
curb aggressive lending by financial institutions that could
pose systemic risk. GE announced plans in April to sell $200
billion worth of finance assets as it focuses on its industrial
products businesses.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Andrew Hay)