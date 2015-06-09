(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 9 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy GE Capital's
private equity lending portfolio for $12 billion, in a deal that
will greatly expand the largest Canadian pension fund's lending
business.
GE's Antares unit is the leading lender to middle market
private equity-backed transactions in the United States. In the
past five years it has provided over $120 billion in financing.
"This provides us with a very unique opportunity to access
the U.S. middle market space via a very attractive platform,"
said Mark Jenkins, CPPIB's global head of private investments.
GE's retreat from lending and a broader move to reduce its
exposure to its finance arm comes as U.S. regulators move to
curb aggressive lending practices. GE announced plans in April
to sell $200 billion worth of finance assets as it focuses on
its industrial products business.
In a separate statement, GE said it plans to continue to run
the Senior Secured Loan Program - a joint venture between
affiliates of GE Capital and affiliates of Ares Capital; and its
Middle Market Growth Program, a joint venture between affiliates
of GE Capital and affiliates of Lone Star Funds; for a period of
time to provide CPPIB the opportunity to work with both parties.
If CPPIB is unable to reach deals with both parties GE said
it plans to wind down its investments in those two programs.
With this deal, GE said it has now finalized $55 billion
worth of asset sales and it remains on track to complete roughly
$100 billion worth of asset sales this year.
"This was the biggest thing we wanted to get done early and
we did it in 60 days from a standing start," said GE Capital's
head, Keith Sherin, adding he stood by GE's rough target for
agreements for $20 billion to $30 billion in finance asset sales
by the end of the month.
GE and CPPIB expect the deal to close in the third quarter,
pending regulatory approvals. JPMorgan Securities and Citigroup
advised GE on this transaction, while Credit Suisse and Morgan
Stanley acted as CPPIB's advisors.
CPPIB has invested over $16 billion in leveraged loans, high
yield bonds, and mezzanine financings since 2009. This deal
solidifies its foray into the lending sphere as it looks for
investment opportunities for its roughly C$264 billion ($213.37
billion) in assets under management.
