TORONTO Feb 6 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) named Ed Cass as its new chief
investment strategist and a member of its senior management team
on Thursday, giving him responsibility for the overall
investment strategy of the massive pension fund.
Cass, currently head of global tactical asset allocation in
the pension fund's public market investments department, will
replace Donald Raymond in the role. Raymond announced last month
that he was stepping down from the position, effective March 31.
CPPIB is one of Canada's top pension fund managers with more
than C$192.8 billion ($174 billion) in assets under management.
The pension fund said Cass, who steps into the new role on
April 1, will also chair its investment planning committee,
which approves all new investment programs and oversees all
portfolio risks.
CPPIB said Cass was managing director of Fortress Investment
Group's Drawbridge Relative Value Fund before joining CPPIB in
2008. He has also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank Canada and
TD Securities.