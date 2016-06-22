CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 9-day high ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3314, or 75.11 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, April 12 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday to a nine-day high against its U.S. counterpart ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, supported by higher prices of oil, one of the country's major exports. U.S. crude prices rose 0.26 percent to $53.54 a barrel after Saudi Arabia was said to be pushing its fellow OPEC members and some rivals