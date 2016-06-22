June 22 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages the assets of the country's national pension fund, named Alain Carrier senior managing director, head of international.

Alain, who has been with the pension fund since 2008, was most recently managing director, head of Europe.

The company also named Suyi Kim managing director, head of Asia, and Deborah Orida managing director, head of private equity, Asia. (Reporting by Vishaka George)