BRIEF-RedShift Bioanalytics files to say it raised about $10.8 million in equity financing
* RedShift Bioanalytics Inc files to say it raised about $10.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mjttFS)
TORONTO Feb 15 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, said Friday investment returns grew in its fiscal third-quarter as global equity markets strengthened.
CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund, said it ended the quarter with net assets of C$172.6 billion, compared with C$170.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
"We continued to see solid returns this quarter due to strong increases in global public equity markets and income generated by the portfolio's private assets," CPPIB's Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said in a statement.
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 8 Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump's pick to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has vowed to recuse himself from agency matters involving his law firm and former clients, according to an ethics agreement made public on Wednesday.