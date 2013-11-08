TORONTO Nov 8 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, on Friday reported gross investment returns of 1.8 percent in its fiscal second quarter as global equity markets gained.

CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the quarter with net assets of C$192.8 billion, compared with C$188.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The increase in assets also reflects asset flows into the fund.

"Domestic and foreign equity markets, and gains in each of our active investment programs, contributed to the increase in the CPP Fund during the quarter. Overall, investment returns were consistent with the expected performance of a balanced portfolio," CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said in a statement.