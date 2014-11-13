TORONTO Nov 13 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds, reported gross investment returns of 3.4 percent for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday as fixed income assets delivered solid returns.

CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and is a major global dealmaker, said it ended the quarter with net assets of C$234.4 billion ($207.1 billion), compared with C$226.8 billion at the end of the first quarter in August.

In a release, Chief Executive Mark Wiseman said global public equity markets were mixed in the quarter, while the fund's private investments made positive returns.

The increase in assets also reflects asset flows into the fund.

($1 = $1.13 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell and Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)