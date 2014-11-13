(Recasts with investment outlook, comments from CEO)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 13 Brazil, China and India still
offer long-term investment value but a lot of global assets are
fully priced and competing with huge sovereign wealth funds is
getting harder, one of Canada's biggest dealmakers said on
Thursday.
The head of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the
world's biggest pension funds, said market conditions remain
difficult because assets are fairly priced, which means deal
activity will be below average and CPPIB will have to "pick its
spots" to find good investments.
But Mark Wiseman, CPPIB's chief executive, said he's
optimistic about North American assets and longer-term plays in
Brazil, China and India, where economic growth looks set to
continue.
"We continue to be somewhat more cautious as it relates to
Europe," Wiseman said in an interview with Reuters.
The CPPIB as well as Canadian pension fund peers, such as
the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec, have been among the world's most active
dealmakers in recent years, making major bets in Canada and
abroad.
But Wiseman said the market is seeing the growth of large
and increasingly sophisticated pools of capital in the form of
sovereign wealth funds, in Singapore, South Korea, China and the
Middle East, all of whom are competing for similar deals.
"Just one example, the Norwegian Pension Plan, really a
sovereign wealth fund, is now closing in on $900 billion in
assets. They have decided to make more of a push into active
management, into areas of real estate in infrastructure, so we
are already seeing more competition from them on a global
basis," Wiseman said.
He said that while some dealmakers may have bigger scale
than CPPIB, or be able to move more quickly than CPPIB is
comfortable doing, it still has advantages.
CPPIB said its assets rose to C$234.4 billion ($206.4
billion) in the second fiscal quarter from C$226.8 billion three
months ago, as it notched a gross investment return of 3.4
percent amid solid fixed income performance.
The increase in assets also reflects asset flows into the
fund.
"At the end of the day, it is our sophistication and our
focus on the long term that really sets us apart. And we ...
continue to build a reputation globally as being the partner of
choice to transact on large complex transactions."
(1 US dollar = 1.1358 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Andrea Hopkins Editing by W
Simon and Diane Craft)