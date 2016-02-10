TORONTO Feb 10 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, one of the world's biggest pension funds,
reported gross investment returns of 4.6 percent in the third
quarter, driven by a strong performance from its global equities
portfolio.
CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and is a
major global dealmaker, said it ended the period on Dec. 31 with
net assets of C$282.6 billion, compared with C$ 272.9 billion at
the end of the previous quarter.
"Income generated across our investment programs and the
advance of global equities contributed to the Fund's growth
during the quarter, while fixed income results were mixed," said
Chief Executive Mark Wiseman.
