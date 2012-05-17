* CP CEO Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn step down
CALGARY, May 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
conceded defeat in a bitter proxy battle with New York
activist shareholder William Ackman on Thursday, as top level
resignations cleared the way for a management overhaul at the
country's second-biggest railroad.
Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both
quit after a boardroom coup, a rarity in Canada's conservative
corporate culture.
Victory burnishes Ackman's reputation as a tenacious
activist investor and paves the way for Hunter Harrison, the
hard-hitting former chief executive of rival Canadian National
, to take the controls at CP.
"We came in peace, and I'm delighted to say that we are at
peace once again," said Ackman to a crowd of about 300 people
attending CP's very brief annual meeting in Calgary.
In a now-famous email to CP called "War and Peace," Ackman
in January repeated a request for board seats and a new CEO. The
message, which heralded a frosty turn in relations, said: "Let's
avoid having a border skirmish turn into a nuclear winter. Life
is too short."
In an early morning announcement that represented a big
climb down from its previous position, CP said Cleghorn, Green
and four other directors would not stand for re-election,
opening the door to all seven nominees from Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management to join its 16-member board.
The railroad had backed 55-year-old Green as CEO, arguing
that customers would not like to see a change in management.
"It would be naive for Canadian boards not to look at this
very carefully," said Paul Taylor, Chief Investment Officer of
Fundamental Equities at BMO Asset Management Inc and CP
shareholder.
Ackman's win is one of several recent successes for activist
hedge funds after proxy battles, including victories for Daniel
Loeb's Third Point LLC at Yahoo Inc, Sweden's Cevian
Capital at Cookson Group Plc, and Carl Icahn at oil
refiner CVR Energy Inc.
BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER
Pershing, which first revealed its CP investment in October,
spent $1.4 billion for a 14.1 percent share of the company. It
was CP's largest shareholder and the driving force for change.
Ackman said CP's industry-lagging performance can only be
turned around under a new CEO, a view that found favor with
institutional shareholders and the proxy firms that advise them.
Ackman's turnaround plan has hinged on Harrison, who is
credited with boosting efficiency at CN by cutting costs and
pushing employees to make the trains run on time.
"We anticipate that a new CEO will be named within four
weeks of the board initiating the search, with Hunter Harrison
ultimately selected as the successful candidate," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Walter Spracklin said in a note.
The board named Stephen Tobias, an Ackman nominee to the
board and former Norfolk Southern Corp Chief Operating
Officer, as interim CEO. Madeleine Paquin, an incumbent director
who was re-elected, was named interim board chair.
After meeting for several hours, the new board also said it
had appointed a search committee to identify a permanent CEO.
Founded in the 1880's to link Canada from coast to coast, CP
reinvented itself as a pure railroad a decade ago, spinning off
operations that included hotels, coal and shipping.
But its operating ratio, a key industry barometer that
measures efficiency, has lagged CN since the mid-1990s.
In the first quarter CP's operating ratio was 80.1 percent,
while CN's was 66.2 percent. The lower the number, the better
the railroad's performance.
GOOD LUCK
Outgoing chairman Cleghorn, who cordially shook hands with
Ackman, wished the new board success.
"We've got to have two strong railroads in this country," he
said. "All of us on the board believe Canadian Pacific has a
bright future and I am confident that the new board will move
forward in a constructive way on behalf of all stakeholders."
Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski raised his rating on CP
shares to "overweight" from "equalweight," noting the chance to
"nearly double" its earnings base.
"CP does trade near the top of railroad valuations, but with
meaningful earnings growth potential, we see significant value
in the company's shares," he said. He raised his price target on
CP shares to $93 from $81.
CP shares added 73 Canadian cents, or 1 percent, to C$76.59
on Thursday afternoon, about 60 percent higher than on Sept. 22,
the day before Ackman started buying shares in the railway.
But not everyone welcomed the news of a new CEO. Brian
Lancaster, a member of the Teamsters union who has worked at CP
for 30 years, said job security was a concern.
"We're not much better off with Hunter Harrison," he said
before the meeting started. "At CN, there was a lot of
discontent amongst employees. No one wants to be in fear of
losing his job."
CP's new management faces a possible showdown with one of
its unions as early as next week. A union representing about
5,000 workers, including conductors and traffic controllers, is
in a legal strike position from May 23.
BALLOT BOX DEFEAT
CP, which has put part of the blame for its lackluster
operations on the steep Rocky Mountain grades its trains must
climb and the region's frequent avalanches, insists it is on the
comeback trail.
It touted quarterly results in April as proof that its
improvement plan was on track, but shareholders were not swayed,
even as profit quadrupled and operations improved.
Ackman, who ruled out compromise, had won support from
several large shareholders and three proxy advisory firms, whose
advice to large institutional investors typically influences
shareholder votes for or against management.
Ackman will not have control over the 16-member board, but
his seven-member slate provides the clout he needs to push for a
management change.
