BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 The new chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said on Wednesday he is confident that the company, the country's No. 2 railroad, can meet performance targets laid out in a recent proxy contest spurred by its biggest shareholder.
"My confidence has been bolstered even further that there's a lot of talent here in this organization," CP CEO Hunter Harrison said.
"I feel even stronger than I did prior to arrival (at company headquarters) in Calgary that we can accomplish the type of numbers we talked about during that proxy contest," he said on a conference call.
Harrison became CEO in late June after CP's previous CEO, Fred Green, quit at the end of a bruising proxy contest with shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management, which wanted to replace Green with Harrison. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.