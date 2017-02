May 22 Commuter rail lines in Canada's three biggest cities - Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - will continue to operate even if workers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd strike on Wednesday, CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

Greenberg said CP would allow the commuter services to operate, but that union members were still threatening to shut down the railway's freight network. He said contract negotiations were continuing. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)