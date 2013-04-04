BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
April 4 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Thursday it had discovered a second leak at the site of Wednesday's derailment in northern Ontario, and estimated that about 400 barrels of crude oil had escaped in total.
The railway said on Wednesday that only four barrels were spilled near White River, Ontario.
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.