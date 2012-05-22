* Strike could start on Wednesday morning
* Strike would shut down CP freight operations in Canada
* Late deal means commuter rail will not be affected
* Analysts say a strike will be short as gov't will halt it
* Government says concerned about strike's impact on economy
By Randall Palmer and Nicole Mordant
OTTAWA, May 22 Canadian Pacific Railway
and the union representing its locomotive engineers and
conductors on Tuesday were set to continue negotiating into the
night, as Canada's labor minister urged them to reach agreement
and avoid a damaging strike.
About 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic controllers at
CP Rail could walk off the job as early as Wednesday, shutting
down freight operations on Canada's second-biggest railroad.
The strike threat comes at a difficult time for CP. Its
chief executive quit on Thursday in the face of a boardroom coup
led by CP Rail's biggest shareholder, who is demanding that the
railway improve its operating performance, currently the worst
in the industry.
Any job action is expected to be brief. The government is
expected to step in to halt a work stoppage as it has done
several times recently in the transportation sector, analysts
said.
"Should there be a work stoppage, we will be monitoring very
carefully the effect on the economy and acting appropriately,"
Raitt told CTV television.
But she added that the government wanted the parties "to
do their own deal."
Earlier in the day, she had called the two sides to
meetings in Ottawa after the union, the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday. Seven
months of contract talks have failed to produce a negotiated
settlement.
Raitt's spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said the minister was
meeting with both parties individually and then together. She
told CTV she was headed back to her office after the TV
interview to check on the talks.
In a late development on Tuesday, and at the request of
Raitt, CP Rail agreed that its commuter rail lines in Canada's
three biggest cities - Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - would
continue to operate even if workers go on strike. The union said
earlier in the day its members will operate commuter lines.
GOVERNMENT EXPECTED TO STEP IN IF NECESSARY
"Historically, the Canadian government intervenes once rail
operations are materially impacted, and we would expect the
government to send striking members back to work within days,"
analyst Ed Wolfe of Wolfe Trahan said in a note to clients.
In the past, Ottawa has not hesitated to stop job action in
Canada's transportation sector, arguing that work halts are
damaging to the country's fragile economy.
The Conservative government has stepped in several times
over the last year to prevent labor action at Air Canada
, the country's biggest airline.
Raitt told CTV that, in the event of a strike, she would not
refer the dispute to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board as
a work stoppage at the railroad did not pose a health and safety
risk. Raitt has in the past referred Air Canada disputes to the
board on health and safety grounds, a mechanism that shuts down
any labor action while the board considers the issue.
CP Rail has said it is willing to enter binding arbitration
or keep negotiating should an agreement not be reached.
Canada's fertilizer producers and grain growers, major CP
Rail customers, wrote to Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the
weekend asking that the government head off a work stoppage.
In the event of a strike, CP Rail's operations in the U.S.
Northeast and Midwest would keep running, but any freight
crossing the border into or out of Canada would be halted, a
railroad spokesman said.
PENSION FUNDING AT ISSUE
CP Rail and the Teamsters, representing about 31 percent of
its workforce, have been in contract talks since October 2011.
The union's agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2011.
The central stumbling block is CP Rail's desire to cut
pension plan funding by 40 percent, according to the union. CP
Rail, which says its offer is "fair and reasonable," said it
needs to cut legacy pension and post-retirement benefits to
bring them in line with the rest of the industry.
On Thursday, the railway's incumbent management conceded
defeat in a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder
William Ackman. CEO Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn and four
other directors quit, clearing the way for a management and
board overhaul.
Investors appeared to brush off concerns of a work stoppage.
CP Rail stock rose 1 percent to C$74.92 on a buoyant Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by
Frank McGurty and David Gregorio)