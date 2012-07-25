July 25 Canadian Pacific Railway, fresh
from a proxy battle that ousted its chief executive officer and
chairman, reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly earnings on
Wednesday due to the impact of a strike by its engineers in May
and management transition costs.
CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad operator, said its
second-quarter net income had fallen to C$103 million ($101
million), or 60 Canadian cents a share, from C$128 million, or
75 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Freight revenue in the quarter rose 8 percent to C$1.33
billion.
($1 = 1.0197 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)