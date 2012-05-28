OTTAWA May 28 Canada's government is aiming to
restore Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd services by
Thursday after it introduces legislation on Monday to force
striking workers back to work.
"From past precedent, we'd like CP Rail continuing to roll
on Thursday. But we'd like it sooner, quite frankly, and that's
the message today," Labour Minister Lisa Raitt told reporters on
Monday.
Raitt and other cabinet ministers said the work stoppage was
crippling economic activity throughout the country and could
jeopardize the economic recovery.
(Reporting By Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan)