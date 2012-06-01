TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Pacific said it has resumed operations on its Canadian rail network at about 0700 ET on Friday, after the more than a week-long strike by 4,800 rail workers was forced to end by the Canadian government's passage of back-to-work legislation.

CP's locomotive engineers, conductors and traffic controllers walked off the job May 23 after talks stalled on company efforts to cut pension payments.

The government, concerned about the impact on the Canadian economy, pushed through back-to-work legislation to end the work stoppage. A bill ending the strike at Canada's No. 2 railway passed through the Senate late on Thursday. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)