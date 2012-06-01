TORONTO, June 1 Canadian Pacific said it
has resumed operations on its Canadian rail network at about
0700 ET on Friday, after the more than a week-long strike by
4,800 rail workers was forced to end by the Canadian
government's passage of back-to-work legislation.
CP's locomotive engineers, conductors and traffic
controllers walked off the job May 23 after talks stalled on
company efforts to cut pension payments.
The government, concerned about the impact on the Canadian
economy, pushed through back-to-work legislation to end the work
stoppage. A bill ending the strike at Canada's No. 2 railway
passed through the Senate late on Thursday.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)