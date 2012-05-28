(Adds comment from labor minister's spokeswoman, further
detail)
* Talks break down between Teamsters, CP Rail
* Canadian government expected to introduce back-to-work
bill
* Industry had urged government to step in to end strike
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, May 27 Talks between Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd and the union representing 4,800 striking
locomotive engineers have broken down, paving the way for the
government to bring in legislation forcing them back to work,
the company said on Sunday.
The Canadian government, concerned that a rail strike could
hurt an economy still struggling with the aftermath of the last
recession, had said it was prepared to introduce the
legislation.
"The mediator has withdrawn," CP Rail spokesman Ed Greenberg
said by email. "The legislative process will now commence."
The back-to-work bill has yet to be formally introduced in
Parliament. If the government speeds it through the legislative
process, it could become law this week.
Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference walked off
the job on May 23 after talks over pension issues broke down,
shutting down freight traffic across the country.
The union was not immediately available to comment on
Sunday's news, but a message on its Twitter account,
@TeamstersCanada, said mediators were no longer involved in its
discussions with CP, and no further talks were planned.
The majority Conservative government previously used
back-to-work legislation to end strikes at Air Canada
and at the Canada Post mail services.
A spokeswoman for Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said that
government mediators had offered every support possible, but
despite months of conciliation, the parties remained far apart.
"FMCS (Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service) proposed
a process of voluntary arbitration to resolve the dispute and
tabled with the parties draft terms for arbitration that
represent a compromise between the position of both parties.
Unfortunately, the parties rejected this," spokeswoman Ashley
Kelahear said in an e-mail.
"We have now withdrawn the services of FMCS. Should the
parties want to move forward, they can always ask the FMCS
back."
Kelahear did not respond to a question asking whether
back-to-work legislation would be introduced on Monday.
Speaking on CTV's "Question Period" before the talks broke
down, Raitt did not say when the back-to-work legislation might
land, but noted that the government had got procedural steps out
of the way in case it needed to move quickly.
"Still, you have to go through the process in Parliament, so
things don't move fast there at all," she said.
The labor minister also said that the government had
consulted with businesses to see how deeply the strike was
hampering their operations.
Companies across a range of industries have scrambled to
find alternative ways to ship their grain, coal, fertilizer,
autos and other goods as CP trains sit idle.
One industry group, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters,
called on Sunday for the federal government to immediately
intervene to end the dispute.
"Over the past week, we've heard directly from members,
large and small, from all sectors of the economy, who have
indicated the labor disruption at CP is having a significant
impact," it said in a statement.
CP is Canada's second largest railroad. Its routes are
mostly in western Canada and in the United States, although the
U.S. operations are not affected by the strike.
($1 = $1.03 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Janet Guttsman and Susan Taylor;
Editing by Nick Macfie)