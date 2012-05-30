* Legislation now goes to Senate where it is sure to pass

* Canada minister expects trains to start running Thurs

* Some 4,800 CP employees have been on strike for a week

* Strike shut down CP's freight operations across Canada

May 30 The Canadian House of Commons has passed legislation to force striking Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd locomotive engineers, conductors and rail controllers back to work.

The legislation now has to go to the Senate, where it is expected to pass easily because of the majority held by the governing Conservative Party.

Introducing the legislation on Monday, Canadian Labour Minister Lisa Raitt said she expected trains at Canada's second-biggest railway would start running again on Thursday.

The legislation, if passed by the Senate, would resume rail services at the Canadian Pacific Railway and send all unresolved issues to interest-based binding arbitration, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

CP's freight operations across Canada have been halted for a week after 4,800 unionized employees walked off the job over the company's plan to cut pension payments in their new labor contract.

