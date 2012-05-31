UPDATE 3-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
TORONTO May 31 The Canadian government passed a bill late on Thursday to end the nine-day-old strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, clearing the way for freight traffic to begin moving again on Friday.
The bill, which forces 4,800 locomotive engineers, conductors and traffic controllers back to work at Canada's second-biggest railway, was quickly passed by the Senate, after approval from the House of Commons on Wednesday.
The back-to-work bill, which the Conservative government said was necessary to protect Canada's still-fragile economy, no w awaits speedy and routine approval from Canada's governor-general. Its provisions take effect 12 hours later. (Reporting By Susan Taylor)
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment from environmental group)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Banks prospects have improved in region By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities markets. The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald T
* Black Stone Minerals LP - expects farmout agreement to reduce its capital obligations by approximately $35 million in 2017