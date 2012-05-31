OTTAWA May 31 Canada's opposition Liberals will let the Conservative government's bill to end a strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd pass late on Thursday, meaning trains should start rolling again by midday on Friday.

The bill passed the House of Commons on Wednesday and debate will begin in the Senate shortly after 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT) on Thursday. Senate Liberal spokesman Marc Roy said his party had agreed to let the bill go through all stages on Thursday.

"The bill is expected to receive passage today," he said. It then will receive automatic approval from the governor-general, and its provisions will then take effect 12 hours later. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)