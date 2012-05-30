OTTAWA May 30 Canadian Labour Minister Lisa
Raitt, who earlier this week had said she would like strike-hit
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd trains to start rolling
again on Thursday, now says she has no idea when this will
happen.
Asked on Wednesday when her back-to-work legislation would
pass and when the trains would resume operation, the
Conservative minister told reporters: "I have no idea."
The legislation passed the House of Commons early on
Wednesday but the Liberal opposition said it would not let the
Senate take up the bill on Wednesday. Friday is now the earliest
the trains could resume operation.
