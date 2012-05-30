OTTAWA May 30 The Liberal opposition in the
Canadian Senate seems intent on delaying Conservative government
legislation to force striking employees of Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd back to work, the government leader in the
Senate, Marjory LeBreton said on Wednesday.
Speaking hours after overnight passage of the bill by the
elected House of Commons, LeBreton told reporters that it seemed
the Liberals would not stick to the tradition of letting urgent
legislation go through the unelected Senate in one day.
"We're not sure how long they want to delay it, but it
appears that they do not want to deal with it today. ... If the
Liberals decide that they're not going to honor this tradition,
they can answer to the Canadian public about the loss to the
economy."
