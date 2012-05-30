OTTAWA May 30 The Liberal opposition in the Canadian Senate seems intent on delaying Conservative government legislation to force striking employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd back to work, the government leader in the Senate, Marjory LeBreton said on Wednesday.

Speaking hours after overnight passage of the bill by the elected House of Commons, LeBreton told reporters that it seemed the Liberals would not stick to the tradition of letting urgent legislation go through the unelected Senate in one day.

"We're not sure how long they want to delay it, but it appears that they do not want to deal with it today. ... If the Liberals decide that they're not going to honor this tradition, they can answer to the Canadian public about the loss to the economy." (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)