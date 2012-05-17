May 17 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Chief Executive Fred Green resigned on Thursday in the final hours of a proxy battle with activist shareholder William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management.

Ackman, whose fund is CP's biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, has been campaigning since January to unseat Green, arguing that only new leadership can boost CP's worst-in-class operating efficiency.

Pershing's preferred candidate to succeed Green is former Canadian National Railway Co Hunter Harrison.

Here are some key events in Pershing's campaign:

2011

Oct 28 - Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management says it owns a 12.2 percent stake in CP. It would later boost the stake to just over 14 percent.

Dec 30 - Ackman proposes that Hunter Harrison, the retired chief executive of Canadian National Railway, take over as CP chief executive. Harrison had been constrained by a non-compete agreement with his former employer, but that deal expired at the end of 2011. [I D:nL1E7NU1B5]

Jan 3 - CP Chairman John Cleghorn says no board member had expressed enthusiasm for the proposal to replace Green with Harrison. Ackman says that's not true.

Jan 9 - Ackman says he will put together a slate of directors to replace the CP board. He later says he will propose a minority slate of directors, including two representatives from Pershing and several independent directors.

Jan 20 - Green trumpets support for his plan to improve CP's performance in a letter to employees.

Jan 23 - CN halts pension payments to Harrison, and asks an Illinois court to rule whether the former CEO has breached his non-compete and confidentiality obligations.

Jan 24 - Pershing announces its nominees for the CP board: Ackman, Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal, management consultant Gary Colter, energy industry executive Rebecca MacDonald and former Onex Corp executive Anthony Melman.

Jan 26 - CP announces quarterly earnings. While profit is higher, the company says its operating ratio has deteriorated.

Jan 31 - Pershing and CP announce dueling meetings to tout their plans for the company. Ackman plans a public event in Toronto, and CP's board and management begin traveling the country to meet privately with shareholders.

Feb 6 - At Pershing's high-profile meeting in Toronto, Harrison tells investors he would take costs in hand at CP but not head down a "slash and burn" path.

Feb 22 - Pershing adds Paul Haggis, a well-respected Canadian businessman with ties to Western Canada, to its slate of board nominees.

March 7 - CP releases testimonials from satisfied customers, including miner Teck Resources.

March 22 - CP proxy circular endorses Ackman and the current CP board, but not the rest of Ackman's slate.

April 2 - Pershing adds a railroad veteran to its slate of nominees, an apparent response to criticism that none of its candidates had hands-on industry experience.

April 3 - Pershing files its final proxy circular, urging shareholders to support its minority slate and vote against CP's executive pay plan. It does not identify specific board members for its supporters to vote out.

April 20 - CP reports its quarterly results, and argues that soaring profit and efficiency gains prove its growth plan is back on track.

April 26 - A poll of about 45 percent of CP shareholders released by consulting firm Brendan Wood International finds that 75 percent favor Pershing's slate.

May 3 - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc advises clients to vote for Pershing's slate and withhold votes for Green and Cleghorn.

May 7 - The Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund, a large CP shareholder, says it will vote for Pershing's nominees and withhold votes from all of CP's current board.

May 8 - Ackman rules out a last-minute compromise with CP.

May 9 - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co advises its clients to back Pershing's nominees and withhold votes from all of CP's current board.

May 11 - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it has voted for Pershing's seven nominees, withholding votes from all the current directors. The British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, one of CP's biggest investors, says it will withhold votes from a number of current board members, including Green and Cleghorn.

May 17 - Hours before CP's annual meeting, Green resigned. CP said Green, Cleghorn and four other directors would not stand for reelection, opening the door to all seven nominees from Ackman's Pershing Square to join the new 16-member board. (Reporting By Allison Martell)