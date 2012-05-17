CALGARY, Alberta May 17 Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd shareholders formally elected Pershing
Square Capital Management's dissident slate of seven nominees to
the board of directors on Thursday, along with the railroad's
remaining incumbent board members.
The company announced early on Thursday that Chief Executive
Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn and several directors would
not run for re-election, marking the end of a bruising
four-month proxy battle.
Shareholders broke with activist fund Pershing's
recommendation that they reject the company's executive
compensation plan, however, and voted instead to accept the
plan. The advisory vote is non-binding.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant and Scott Haggett; Writing by
Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)