LONDON, June 5 Hedge fund firm CQS is planning
to launch its first so-called long-short equities fund, a source
familiar with the plans said, as it looks to seize on a recovery
in investor demand for managers who bet on shares both rising
and falling.
London-based CQS, which manages $12 billion in assets,
already invests in equities as part of its flagship Directional
Opportunities fund, but is best known for playing in credit
markets.
The rally in stocks this year has encouraged hedge fund
investors to return to funds betting on shares. According to a
survey by Credit Suisse published in March, long-short equity
funds are the most sought-after hedge fund investments in 2013.
Most equity investment funds are "long-only" and can only
bet on share prices rising, but long-short funds have
traditionally been one of the biggest strategies in the hedge
fund industry.
David Morant, who CQS hired away from rival SAC Capital last
year, will manage the new fund with his team, although the
timing and size of the launch are yet to be decided, the source
said.
The fund - to be called the CQS European Equity Long/Short
Fund - will follow a similar strategy to that used by the
Directional Opportunities Fund, using a fundamental "bottom up"
approach to pick the best stocks, the source added.
Bottom-up investing focuses on the merits of a particular
company rather than the industry or economy as whole.
CQS has enjoyed a big rise in its assets over the past few
years on the back of strong performance. The Directional
Opportunities fund, run by founder and CEO Michael Hintze, is up
7.6 percent year-to-date. Last year it returned 36 percent.
CQS declined to comment.