LONDON Dec 19 CQS founder Michael Hintze, one
of Europe's most influential hedge fund managers, says he is
cautious on the outlook for Chinese growth and has bought credit
default swaps on some Australian companies as protection.
Hintze said in a letter to investors detailing his outlook
for 2013 that Chinese GDP growth could fall below 7 percent
while the People's Bank of China's ability to boost the economy
during a slowdown may be limited.
Hintze added that investing in gold was "not a 'no-brainer'"
after gains of recent years. But he said owning agricultural
land and some listed agricultural shares were attractive over
the medium term.