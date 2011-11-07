LONDON Nov 7 CQS Directional Opportunities, the multi-strategy hedge fund run by star manager Michael Hintze, gained 13.8 percent in October, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The strong performance from the fund, which had around $1.3 billion in assets as at September, and which returned 31.4 percent last year according to figures seen by Reuters, came as financial markets rallied on hopes politicians can find a solution to the euro zone's deepening debt crisis.

Australian Hintze, who founded London-based CQS in 1999, was ranked joint 138th in this year's Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune of 550 million pounds ($880 million).

CQS declined to comment. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)