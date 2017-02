HONG KONG Aug 19 Hong Kong-listed developer China Resources Land plans to acquire Chinese property projects worth HK$7.0 billion ($1.1 billion) from its parent company, it said on Friday.

China Resources will be paying HK$1.4 billion in cash and issuing HK$5.6 billion worth of new shares to the seller, it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Alison Leung and Lee Chyen Yee)