Oct 9 Casual dining chain Cracker Barrel Old
Country Store Inc agreed that it misrepresented
incoming chairman James Bradford's experience, a day after its
largest shareholder raised doubts over his background as a chief
executive.
Cracker Barrel on Tuesday clarified that Bradford was the
general counsel of AFG Industries when it was listed on the New
York Stock Exchange. He became the CEO only after the company
was taken private.
Cracker Barrel had previously stated Bradford had been the
CEO of AFG Industries when it was publicly traded.
Bradford was not responsible for the claim, Cracker Barrel
said on Tuesday.
He was appointed to the Cracker Barrel board in July 2011
and will become chairman next month.
The credentials of top executives are coming under scrutiny
after former Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson
was forced to step down following a controversy over a fake
computer science college degree on his biography.
Biglari Holdings Inc, which owns 17.3 percent of
Cracker Barrel, on Monday wrote to the company questioning
Bradford's professional experience.
Sardar Biglari, who controls Biglari Holdings, has been
engaged in a proxy battle with Cracker Barrel since last
September and is trying to install himself and an associate on
its board.