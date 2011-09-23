* Sets rights plan trigger at 10 pct
* Says Biglari has antitrust clearance to buy up to 49.99
pct of its stock
* Says open to all-cash, fully financed takeover offers
(Adds Biglari response)
By Meenakshi Iyer
Sept 23 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
sought to put the brakes on a likely attempt by
activist investor Sardar Biglari to take control of the
restaurant chain by implementing a shareholder rights plan, but
left the door open to a complete buyout.
Cracker Barrel board said its action was prompted by the
investor's Biglari Holdings -- an operator of rival
restaurant chains -- gaining antitrust approval to acquire up to
49.99 percent of its common stock.
"It seems to me like he is serious about going after Cracker
Barrel," said analyst Sam Yake, who covers Biglari Holdings for
BGB Securities.
However, in a filing late Friday, Biglari responded by
saying he was not interested in acquiring control of Cracker
Barrel and that he picked up the stake for "investment purposes
only."
"Our intention was that even if we were to purchase
additional stock, we would keep ownership well under 20
percent," the investor said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
If the rights plan -- also known as a poison pill -- is
ratified by shareholders at the company's next annual meeting in
December, Biglari may be left with fewer options in his battle
with Cracker Barrel's board.
The plan will dilute the company's outstanding shares if any
group or investor acquires a 10 percent or higher stake.
Since announcing a 9 percent stake in the company in June,
Biglari has escalated his attacks on Cracker Barrel's management
and has even launched a website to influence its shareholders.
"Because the board cannot make a solid argument for the
poison pill, its members are distorting our intentions," Biglari
said on Friday, adding that with shareholder support he would
try and "remove unfit leadership."
Biglari has used similar tactics to take control of
restaurant chains Western Sizzlin' and Steak 'n Shake. Most
recently, Biglari took his grievances directly to shareholders,
after Cracker Barrel rejected his bid to gain representation on
the board.
Some Cracker Barrel shareholders have expressed support for
Biglari, noting that while the company is well run, the
Iran-born investor's actions have highlighted the value in the
stock.
"I think some (shareholders) may raise their stake," Miller
Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson said.
"They may or may not do it to the extent that Biglari has
... maybe they would do it at 9 percent a share and not ask for
seats on the board."
TAKEOVER PROSPECTS
The company said the rights plan will not interfere with
all-cash, fully financed tender offers for all of its
outstanding shares that remain open for a minimum of 60 business
days.
"(The poison pill) doesn't block Biglari or someone else
(from coming) in with a tender offer on a premium to try to take
over the company, so I think it's a fair move by management,"
said analyst Brad Ludington of KeyBanc Capital Markets.
Still, most analysts doubt Biglari's ability to make an
offer for the company by himself.
"He will have to leverage himself up -- the company is
almost two-and-a-half times Biglari Holdings' size, he has to
get some debt financing," Miller Tabak's Anderson said.
If on the other hand Biglari is only in it for the
investment, he may have helped himself by stoking interest in
the stock from private equity, who already view the restaurant
industry favorably for its high cash flow and low valuations.
"The use of a poison pill may delay the speed of a potential
takeover, (but it) may result in a higher premium paid to
shareholders if a takeover were to reach the M&A stage,"
Anderson said in a note to clients.
The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company's shares have shed a
quarter of their value year-to-date and the stock trades at
about 10 times forward earnings, about half the sector average.
Cracker Barrel shares closed up a little over a percent at
$41.00 on Nasdaq on Friday, while closely held Biglari Holdings
ended the day up 2 percent at $295.01 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore, Additional reporting
by Arpita Mukherjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Roshni Menon)