April 10 Casual dining chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc moved to adopt a "poison pill" takeover defense for the second time in less than a year to stymie activist investor Sardar Biglari's attempts to raise his stake.

Cracker Barrel shareholders in December shot down a proposal for a shareholders rights plan, or "poison pill," which only allowed for a holding of less than 10 percent. The new one dilutes the stock if any group or investors acquires a stake of 20 percent or more.

As with the previous plan, buyout bids that are all-cash and fully financed and that are open for 60 days will be excluded.

Since announcing a 9 percent stake in the company in June, Biglari has steadily built up his ownership to over 16 percent of the stock while lambasting management for failing to increase customer traffic and for "ill-advised" strategies such as raising menu prices during the recession.

Biglari, who emigrated to the United States from Iran, is known for his aggressive style and targets companies he believes are underperforming, using similar tactics to seize control of restaurant chains Western Sizzlin' and Steak 'n Shake.

He pushed for a seat on Cracker Barrel's board, alleging that it lacks "accountability, transparency, and stock ownership," but was blocked by other shareholders in December.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain has called his allegations "misdirected and misinformed" and has stepped up efforts to boost profits through advertising and cost cuts. It also hired a new chief executive in August.

Cracker Barrel said the new rights plan was "fully consistent" with the guidelines of proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, which had objected to the 10 percent threshold of the earlier plan.

Each right under the new plan would entitle its holder, other than the group or investor which crossed the threshold, to buy for $200 a number of Cracker Barrel's shares valued at twice that amount.

Cracker Barrel, valued at $1.27 billion, said the three-year rights plan will be voted on at the company's 2012 annual meeting.

A poison pill plan gives the company the right to issue new shares if a shareholder exceeds the threshold, thus making a takeover bid potentially more difficult.

The company, which runs country-themed restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways, reported positive traffic for the first time in five quarters in February and raised its full-year profit forecast. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Mihir Dalal; Editing by Viraj Nair)