* Investor seeks separate reporting info for both
restaurants and retail
* Sardar Biglari says declines company's offer to view
"inside info"
* Insists company make info available to all shareholders
* Biglari controls 9.3 pct of company
(Adds details from the letter, SEC reaction)
Aug 24 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's
largest shareholder called for management to publicly
disclose operating information for both its businesses, after
rejecting the company's offer to view this privately.
In a letter to the operator of country-themed restaurants
and gift shops, investor Sardar Biglari expressed displeasure
over the company's failure to report separate operating segments
for its restaurant and retail businesses as mandated by the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kevin Callahan, a spokesman for U.S. markets regulator, said
the SEC would not be able to comment on the matter.
Biglari, who through Biglari Holdings operates the
Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin restaurant chains, controls
about 9.3 percent of Cracker Barrel's outstanding stock.
In the letter, Biglari stated that following his objections
the company had offered to let him view inside information,
which he declined, insisting that the information be made
available equally to all shareholders.
He argued that since the chain breaks out revenue and
management differences between the two segments in its filings,
it was unreasonable of the company to claim that more detailed
segmental information was not available.
"I assure you that disaggregating the financial data of the
retail business from the restaurant business is imperative and
integral to conducting robust investment analysis," Biglari
wrote in his letter.
Shares of Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel were
trading down 1 percent at $41.05 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)