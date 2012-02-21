* Q2 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.14
Feb 21 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Inc reported strong quarterly results and raised its
full-year profit forecast, as warmer-than-expected weather and
increased advertising boosted sales, lifting its shares to their
highest ever.
The casual dining chain, which operates country-themed
restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways,
said it reported positive traffic for the first time in five
quarters, as more people took to the road during the unusually
warm winter season.
The strong results come after activist investor
Sardar Biglari last month raised his stake in Cracker Barrel to
11.8 percent from 9.9 percent.
Biglari, who operates Cracker Barrel's rival restaurant
chains Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin through an eponymous
holding company, has been sharply critical of the company's
management, led by Chief Executive Sandra Cochran who took over
last August.
The lack of growth in customer traffic for the past seven
years and the company's strategy to increase menu prices during
the recession have been some of his chief grievances.
The investor, who is Cracker Barrel's largest shareholder,
has also questioned the company's reporting norms and in
December saw his move to put himself on the board thwarted by
stockholders.
The company, whose peers include Bob Evans Farms Inc
and Denny's Corp, now expects
full-year adjusted earnings of $4.20 to $4.35 a share, up from
its prior estimate of $4.10 to $4.25 a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of
$4.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based
restaurant chain reported a net income of $25.6 million, or
$1.10 a share, compared with $28.8 million, or $1.20 a share,
last year.
Excluding proxy contest expenses, the company earned $1.20 a
share, comfortably beating analysts' estimates of $1.14 a share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $673.2 million, topping market
expectations of $659.2 million. Comparable store restaurant
increased by 3.5 percent.
Cracker Barrel shares, which have jumped about 60 percent
since September, were trading up 6 percent at $58.91 on Tuesday
on the Nasdaq. The stock had earlier touched its highest level
of $59.90 since it went public in 1981.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters & Meenakshi Iyer in
Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)