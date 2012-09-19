Sept 19 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
reported fourth-quarter sales that topped Wall Street
estimates as advertising and menu improvements helped the casual
dining chain attract more customers.
Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company rose as much
as 9 percent to a lifetime high of $69.30 on the Nasdaq. They
have risen more than 50 percent over last 12 months.
"Cracker Barrel's focus on value-based offering,
particularly their $5.99 daily lunch special, coupled with their
national cable advertising, has really helped them do well this
quarter," Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jeff Farmer said.
Cracker Barrel, which also sells rocking chairs, apparel,
toys, music CD's, cookware, old-fashioned-looking ceramics and
various other gift items, said comparable restaurant sales rose
3.8 percent in the quarter compared to a year earlier.
Overall sales rose 14.2 percent to $700 million, beating
market estimates of $685.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Comparable store traffic was up 1.4 percent.
Cracker Barrel, which runs country-themed restaurants and
gift shops mostly along interstate highways, said quarterly
earnings nearly doubled to $34.7 million, or $1.47 per share.
Analyst Farmer also said the company has successfully
implemented its turnaround and restructuring strategy, adding
that any argument that suggests that the company is not
delivering has "fewer legs to stand on."
Cracker Barrel is in the midst of a takeover struggle with
activist investor Sardar Biglari, who last year wrote to its
stockholders saying the company has failed to live up to its
potential under the present board.
In April, the company adopted a poison pill to guard against
Biglari's attempts to increase his stake.
Biglari Holdings had a 17.5 percent stake in Cracker Barrel
as of Aug. 16.
Cracker Barrel, which operates 620 stores in 42 countries,
forecast a 2013 profit of between $4.50 per share and $4.70 per
share on revenue of between $2.60 billion and $2.65 billion.
Analysts had expected a full-year profit of $4.68 per share
on revenue of $2.63 billion.