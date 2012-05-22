* Q3 adj EPS $0.86 vs est $0.75
* Revenue $608.5 mln vs est $609.4 mln
* Sees FY adj EPS $4.35-$4.45 vs est $4.31
May 22 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
reported third-quarter adjusted earnings above analyst
estimates as more customers frequented the casual dining chain
despite higher prices.
The company also raised its full-year outlook to between
$4.35 and $4.45 from $4.20 to $4.35, well ahead of Wall Street
estimates of $4.31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company's earnings rose to $19.0
million, or 81 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 64 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding severance and other charges related to
restructuring, the company posted earnings of 86 cents, beating
analyst estimates of 75 cents per share.
Sales rose 4.5 percent to $608.5 million.
The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain, which is
fighting off a takeover attempt by one of its shareholders, said
comparable store restaurant sales increased 3.1 percent in the
quarter. Average menu prices rose 2.4 percent.
Cracker Barrel shares closed at $58.13 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)