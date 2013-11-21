BRIEF-Buckle Inc Q4 EPS $0.74
* The buckle, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 net income
Nov 21 Craft Brew Alliance Inc : * Announces CEO succession * Says selected Andrew Thomas to serve as cb(a)'s CEO effective January 1, 2014 * Says terry michaelson, co's current CEO, has
decided to transition out of his role as CEO effective january 1, 2014 * Michaelson will continue to support co as a senior advisor * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazilian toll road operator Arteris SA said in a securities filing on Friday its registration as a publicly listed company was canceled on Wednesday after controlling shareholders delisted the company.
March 10 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as investors braced for a crucial nonfarm payrolls report that could see the Federal Reserve deliver the first interest rate hike this year.