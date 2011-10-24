* Q3 EPS $0.89 vs est $0.88

* Q3 sales $659.5 mln vs est $647.3 mln

* Raises 2011 EPS view to $3.35-$3.45 from $3.30-$3.45

* Ups 2011 sales growth outlook to 15-16 pct from 14-16 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 24 Diversified manufacturer Crane Co reported quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by strong growth at its largest segment that makes fluid handling equipment.

The 156-year-old company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, raised its earnings outlook to $3.35-$3.45 per share, from its prior outlook of $3.30-$3.45 per share.

It also lifted its sales growth outlook to 15-16 percent from 14-16 percent.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company makes pumps, valves power and braking equipment, as well as coin dispensing systems and fiber-reinforced plastic panels.

Crane's third-quarter net income rose to $52.5 million, or 89 cents a share, from $41.5 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 18 percent to $659.5 million. Sales at the company's fluid handling segment jumped 19 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 88 cents a share on revenue of $647.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.76 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)