April 23 Diversified manufacturer Crane Co
posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by growth at
its aerospace and electronics, and fluid handling segments.
The 157-year-old company, which makes everything from
aerospace electronics to vending machines, said operating
margins rose to 12.1 percent from 11.9 percent last year.
Crane's net income rose to $51.7 million, or 88 cents a
share, from $48.5 million, or 81 cents a share, a year ago. Net
sales jumped 8 percent to $657.9 million.
Sales at its fluid handling and aerospace & electronics
segments -- that together account for more than 70 percent of
total sales -- rose 14 percent and 8 percent respectively.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at
$46.99 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
