BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
* Q2 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94
* Raises quarterly dividend 8 pct
July 23 Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and said it will cut 200 jobs to reduce costs at its fluid-handling segment.
Net income for the company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, rose to $62.6 million, or $1.07 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.
Sales rose 4 percent to $657.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $677.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.
About three-fourths of the job cuts will be at the European arm of its fluid-handling segment, Crane said.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $37.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia and Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Tepid wage growth eases inflation concerns * Bonds rally after jobs report By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after a jobs report for January showed disappointing wage growth, indicating inflation is not rising at a pace that would lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates in the near-term. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said. Average hourly earnings,