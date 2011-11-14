(Adds details)
* H1 pretax profit falls 22 pct to 18.5 mln stg
* Says cautiously optimistic about H2
Nov 14 British pork supplier Cranswick Plc
posted a 22 percent fall in first-half profit hurt by
higher input costs, and said it was cautiously optimistic about
the second half.
Inflation in Britain hit a three-year high in September
driven by soaring gas and electricity bills, adding to the
severe squeeze on Britons' living standards as wages have failed
to keep up with rising prices.
"The company faced significant increases in input costs
during the first three months of the period. This had a material
impact on margins and, despite some recovery during the second
quarter, was a key factor in a reduction in interim pre-tax
profits," Chairman, Martin Davey said in a statement on Monday.
April-September pretax profit was 18.5 million pounds ($29.7
million), compared with 23.8 million pounds last year. Revenue,
however, rose 3 percent at 393.9 million pounds helped by higher
volumes.
The company also raised its interim dividend to 9.0 pence
from 8.8 pence last year.
Cranswick shares, which have risen 15 percent over the last
three months, closed at 713 pence on Friday on the London Stock
Exchange, valuing the company at about 340 million pounds.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)