* FY pretax profit up 3 pct, recovers from steep H1 fall

* Benefits from "structural shift" to cheaper pork-analyst

* Final dividend 19.5 pence/share

* CEO Hoggarth to step down in favour of COO Couch (Recasts with details, CFO, analyst comment)

By Karen Rebelo

May 21 Price-conscious British shoppers opted for lower-priced pork products over beef, lamb and poultry during the Christmas season and throughout the six months to March, lifting the fortunes of pork products supplier Cranswick Plc.

"We continued to see fresh pork taking market share from the proteins - beef, lamb - and indeed over the Christmas trading period we actually saw pork taking market share from poultry as well," Chief Financial Officer Mark Bottomley told Reuters.

Cranswick, which has a fresh pork division and supplies Weight Watchers, Jamie Oliver and other brands, said it recorded its highest ever full year sales. Year to March pretax profit rose 3 percent to 48.4 million pounds ($76.51 million), recovering from a 22 percent profit drop in the first half. [ID: nL3E7ME10X]

"Growth is being driven by a structural shift towards pork by cash-strapped consumers as other proteins remain expensive," said N+1 Brewin analyst Sahill Shan in a research note. The brokerage has upgraded the company's stock to "add" from "hold."

Cranswick processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon, cooked meats, pastry products and sandwiches, also said Chief Executive Bernard Hoggarth would step down at the company's annual general meeting on Aug. 1 and would be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Adam Couch.

Hoggarth, who will turn 60 this year, has been with the company for 34 years. He will take up a part-time role as a commercial director, the company said.

Couch was appointed COO a year ago. He has been with the company for over 20 years.

Cranswick's shares, which have risen over 9 percent since the start of the year, were up 1.8 percent at 14.5 pence at 0837 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Andrew Callus ) ($1 = 0.6326 British pounds)