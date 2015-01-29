Jan 29 British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc said total sales for the third quarter was slightly ahead of a year earlier after a strong Christmas trading.

Cranswick, which remained confident of the current financial year, said underlying sales volumes rose 2 percent as fresh pork returned to growth in the third quarter. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)