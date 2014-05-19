May 19 British pork and pies producer Cranswick
Plc reported a 6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
helped by increased consumer appetite for locally produced pork
and products such as sausage, bacon and sandwiches.
Adjusted pretax profit jumped to 52.2 million pounds ($87.9
million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.1 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue rose about 14 percent to 994.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)