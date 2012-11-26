LONDON Nov 26 Cranswick PLC : * H1 profit before tax up 21 per cent to 22.5 million STG * H1 revenue up 6 per cent to 418.6 million STG * Dividend increased to 9.4P per share (2011: 9.0P) * Expect a balanced trading performance between H1 and H2 compared to last year

when there was a strong H2 bias * Rising input costs were a feature of trading during the period and this has

continued into the second half